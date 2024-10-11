'Evil forces trying to destabilise state', says Karnataka Cong govt, taking a dig at BJP, JD(S)

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (PTI) Evil forces are trying to destabilise the State with deviousness and deceit, the Congress government in Karnataka has alleged, taking a dig at the opposition BJP and JD(S) which have sought to target the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the MUDA 'scam'.

The government wished the people on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami' in a full-page advertisement in newspapers on Friday. "Good triumphs over evil ! May goddess Chamundeshwari bestow upon us the strength to bring peace and prosperity to the people of Karnataka and courage to slay the evil forces trying to destabilise the state with deviousness and deceit," it read.

According to the government, nine "modern-day evils" this Navaratri are: communal violence, social evils, breach of peace, anti-social activities, terrorism, violence, provocation, rumours and misinformation.

Responding to Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's criticism of the advertisement regarding "evil forces" and pointing at MUDA scam and other corruption allegations against those in the ruling dispensation, Siddaramaiah said: "let her tell it to B S Yediyurappa (former CM) who is facing charges in a POCSO case. Tell them (BJP) to remove him from the party's parliamentary board." "Yediyurappa is now out of jail because of the court's mercy or else he would have been inside the jail," Siddaramaiah said.

JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy said: "The advertisement says that a government which follows 'Satya Dharma' is being destabilised by evil forces. Actually, this government is attempting to stabilize itself using unethical ways. I would like to know which 'Satya Dharma' you have been protecting."