EVM protest: Fadnavis asks Congress to look within over poll defeat

Nagpur, Dec 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asked Congress to introspect and stop blaming others for the party's defeat in various elections.

The Congress would continue to be routed in polls until the party introspects and stops blaming others, he added.

Fadnavis also said the government would answer all questions raised by the Opposition in the legislature provided they don't politicise issues.

Earlier in the day, Opposition members demonstrated on the steps of the Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur and raised slogans against EVMs in elections on the opening day of the winter session of the state legislature.

"Whenever Congress party loses (elections) it blames others rather than introspecting. Until they introspect, they will keep losing," Fadnavis told reporters.

A day earlier, Fadnavis said the opposition should raise issues in the legislature instead of speaking through the media, inviting rebuke from the Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve.

Danve had said that the opposition was ready for discussions but expected the government should not lie.

Responding to Danve's barb, Fadnavis said, "Danve or any other member of the opposition can initiate debate and discussion on any issue they like, the government is capable of answering their questions. My government has nothing to hide".

However, if opposition parties want to play politics, they will get political answers only, the chief minister added.

Fadnavis said tabla maestro Zakir Hussain gave a global identity to tabla and that his demise has created a huge vacuum. PTI CLS NSK