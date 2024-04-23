EVM randomisation conducted in Delhi's seven Lok Sabha constituencies

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The first randomisation of EVMs/VVPATs was carried out across Delhi's seven Lok Sabha constituencies by magistrates of the 11 revenue districts, officials said on Tuesday.

Political parties were requested to depute their representatives to witness the process, they said.

"The process of the first randomisation of EVMs is being done upon the directions of the chief electoral officer, Delhi, in pursuance of the guidelines of the Election Commission of India," an official said.

The process of randomisation in presence of all political parties and stakeholders ensures that EVMs are allocated transparently among assembly constituencies under the Lok Sabha seats, the official added.

Delhi will go to polls on May 25. PTI SLB SLB SZM