EVMs transported on horses to remote village in Dindigul

Chennai Apr 18 (PTI) Election officials in Dindigul district on Thursday used horses to transport Electronic Voting Machines to a remote village in the district ahead of polling on Friday for the general election.

A video of polling staff placing the EVMs on horses went viral on social media. The horses could be seen carrying the EVMs on a path atop a hill.

“Polling material dispatched by horses with CAPF protection in Chinnur village, Dindigul District, Tamil Nadu,” said a post of the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer on social media platform X.

Personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces could be seen accompanying the poll staff in the video.

The boxes were ferried to Li. Malaiyur village in Natham Assembly constituency. The village has 486 voters, including 237 male and 249 female voters.

"Our target is to ensure 100 per cent voting," the CEO's post, along with photos, said.