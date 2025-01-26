Evolution of banking services focus of financial services department's R-Day tableau

New Delhi: The Republic-Day tableau of the Department of Financial Services showcased the evolution of banking services, highlighting the modernisation of its procedures leading to economic empowerment and rural development for a financially strong and inclusive nation.

It reflected India's remarkable progress in blending its rich heritage with a forward-looking digital economy, an official description of the tableau said.

The tableau focussed on the financial empowerment of citizens, especially the previously-unbanked communities, through a host of initiatives.

In the front, a spinning golden coin represented India's growing economy, innovation and inclusive progress. The rupee symbol showed the vibrancy of economic activity, stability, strength and growth with resilience, the description of the tableau said.

The middle section showcased progression from traditional financial practices to the modern banking system, representing trust, inclusivity and technological advancement.

A woman using an ATM highlighted how expanding banking services have improved financial access for each segment of the society.

An upward arrow leading to the UPI symbol showed India's rapid adoption of latest technologies while supporting citizens from all economic backgrounds, thereby symbolising inclusive progress, the description read.

At the rear portion, an intricately-designed "potli" (bundle) represented wealth, prosperity and India's cultural heritage.

LED screens on the sides of the tableau showed visuals emphasising the importance of financial literacy.

The National Mission for Financial Inclusion, encompassing schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Stand-Up India (SUPI) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), was highlighted around the LED screens.