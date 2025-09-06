Evolve joint mechanism with Punjab for flood management in Ravi basin: Jammu DC to officers

Jammu, Sep 6 (PTI) A senior government official on Saturday urged for close liaison between Jammu and Kashmir authorities with their Punjab counterparts for flood management in the Ravi river basin, which caused massive damage during recent flooding.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner (DC) Ramesh Kumar also stressed the need to explore long-term measures to provide permanent protection against any threats posed by changes in the river's course.

"There is a need for close liaison between Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab authorities to evolve a joint mechanism for flood management in the Ravi river basin," Kumar said after undertaking an extensive inspection of the ongoing protection works along the Ravi embankment near Lakhanpur, which has suffered severe damage in the recent spell of torrential rains.

Kumar was accompanied by Kathua DC Rajesh Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Shobhit Saxena and senior officers of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Punjab's irrigation department and representatives of the Indian Army.

During the visit, the DC held threadbare discussions with all stakeholders to devise a multi-pronged strategy aimed at diverting the water flow, protecting critical assets and minimising risk to life and property, according to an official spokesperson.

The Kathua DC briefed Kumar about the emerging situation and the measures being undertaken to safeguard vital installations, including the office of the district development council chairman, the animal husbandry checkpost and adjoining government buildings.

Men and machinery have been mobilised and are working round the clock to raise crates and carry out strengthening works on vulnerable stretches of the embankment, he said.

Kumar also reviewed the ongoing relief-and-restoration measures in the affected areas of the district.

He asked the district administration to expedite the restoration works of road connectivity that were severely affected during the heavy rains. PTI TAS RC