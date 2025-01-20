EWS flats built under JNNURM not yet allotted, BJP and AAP responsible: Cong

New Delhi: Only 4,833 of the 35,744 EWS flats built under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) in Delhi have been allotted, Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said on Monday, blaming the BJP and AAP for the lag.

The two parties are fighting over who should get credit, Shukla alleged at a press conference.

There was no immediate reaction from the two parties.

According to Shukla, the Congress-led central government had approved the construction of 52,344 economically weaker section flats at 14 locations under JNNURM with a budget of Rs 2,415 crore.

"The construction of 35,744 flats was completed years ago. Of this, only 4,833 flats have been allotted," he said.

"A total of 30,303 flats are ready for the allotment but due to the fight of BJP and AAP, they have not being allotted. The 16,600 under-construction flats are in a dilapidated condition," Shukla added.

On September 18, 2023, the Delhi High Court formed a high power committee and instructed that the flats be allotted as soon as possible.

"But it is very unfortunate that even after high court’s direction, no action has been taken by the state and Central governments," Shukla said.

He said the only government that had worked in Delhi was the one headed by Sheila Dikshit. "I believe that on February 5, Delhiites will choose Congress again," he said.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5. The votes will be counted on February 8.