Ex-AAP MLA's wife files defamation case against FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday fixed on June 26 the criminal defamation complaint filed by Lipika Mitra, wife of former AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allegedly making statements over their marital discord.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal deferred the hearing on the request of Sitharaman's counsel.

The judge also directed Mitra's counsel to provide a copy of the complaint to the opposite party.

"Time sought by the proposed accused side to file vakalatnama (document regarding hiring of the lawyer). "Although the summons have been received back duly served. The proposed accused side has sought a copy of complaint. The complainant side agrees to supply the soft copy of the same along with the link of the purported defamatory material/interview. Matter be fixed for consideration/arguments on June 26, 2025," the judge said.

Sitharaman has been accused of making "defamatory, false, and malicious statements" at a press conference on May 17, 2024 with the intention to tarnish Bharti's reputation and weaken his chances of winning in the general elections.

The complaint alleged in order to "hurt the complainant and her husband solely for political gains to BJP's candidate and political loss to the complainant's husband during 2024 Lok Sabha election, the accused spoke about the matrimonial discord of the complainant and her husband but withheld the information of their reunion and living together happily". PTI UK UK AMK AMK