Ex-Agniveer wing, cell set up in MHA for post-service coordination: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Ministry of Home Affairs has set up a dedicated ex-Agniveer wing and an ex-Agniveer cell to coordinate post-service career progression and rehabilitation of Agniveers, the government told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Raising the issue, Gandhi asked whether the Home Ministry had been tasked with coordinating the career progression of Agniveers after their term ends and sought the rationale for assigning the responsibility to MHA "instead of the Ministry of Defence, given that Agniveers serve in the armed forces".

He also asked whether the government had assessed "the potential overlap or coordination challenges between the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Defence in managing the transition and career progression of ex-Agniveers".

Replying to the question, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that as per the Cabinet Secretariat notification, the subject 'Coordinating activities for further progress of Ex-Agniveers' has been allocated to MHA.

"A dedicated ex-Agniveer wing and an ex-Agniveer cell under the Ministry of Home Affairs have been created for smooth coordination, monitoring and formulation of rehabilitation policies for ex-Agniveers," he added.