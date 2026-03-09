Ex-AGP leader Jayanta Khaund joins Congress ahead of assembly polls

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Ahead of the assembly elections in Assam, former Asom Gana Parishad leader Jayanta Khaund joined the Congress on Monday with Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi hailing his entry into the party.

Days after resigning from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Khaund joined the Congress in the presence of Gogoi, AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh and senior observer for Assam D K Shivakumar at a press conference here. Several associates of Khaund also joined the Congress.

"Today is a very important day related to the Assam Legislative Assembly elections. The people of Assam know Jayanta Khaund ji very well. Jayanta ji works for the people—this is known to everyone. For the past few months, Jayanta Ji has been in touch with us and had expressed his desire to join the Congress party," Gogoi said at the press conference.

The people of Khaund assembly constituency are very happy with this decision, he said.

"In the upcoming assembly elections, Jayanta ji will fight strongly alongside us. Several other associates have also come to Delhi with Jayanta ji, who will join the Congress party," he said.

"There is anger among the people in Assam against Himanta Biswa Sarma. The people understand that Himanta is acting arbitrarily and bringing forward such unqualified people into politics who are mired in corruption," Gogoi said.

In his remarks, Singh said Khaund began his journey as a young leader and has done a great deal of work to protect the culture of Assam.

"Since the Himanta government came to power in the state, they have started to eliminate regional parties, but Jayanta ji has always stood firm on his values. Your joining the Congress has strengthened us. We extend a very warm welcome to you," the Congress general secretary said. PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK