Ex-Allahabad HC judge Umesh Kumar takes oath as DERC chairperson

New Delhi: Former Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar was sworn in as the chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission on Monday.

The oath was administered by Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood at his office in the Delhi Secretariat.

"Justice Kumar has taken charge of the DERC and was administered the oath of secrecy. We wish that he will do good work for the people of Delhi," Sood told reporters after the ceremony.

Justice (retd) Kumar replaces Justice (retd) Jayant Nath, who was appointed as the protem Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairperson by the Supreme Court. Nath stepped down following the formation of the new government in Delhi last month.

Nath was appointed in 2023 by the Supreme Court amid a standoff between the then AAP government and the lieutenant governor's office over the selection of a suitable candidate for the post.

The DERC serves as the power regulator for the national capital, overseeing electricity tariffs and the regulatory framework for power distribution and generation companies operating in Delhi.