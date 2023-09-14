Ex-AP DGP's son involved in street brawl in Hyderabad, cases booked

Hyderabad, Sep 14 (PTI) The son of former Andhra Pradesh DGP was allegedly involved in a street brawl here following which cases have been registered, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place outside a pub at Jubilee Hills on Wednesday night in which David and an event manager, both in their mid 20s, got into a physical altercation resulting in injuries to both of them. Soon their friends also got involved, they said.

Both of them harboured grudges against each other over a girl, and they happened to bump into each other at the pub, they added.

Two cases were registered against both the groups. PTI VVK VVK ROH