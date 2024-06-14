Ex-army man killed in 'accidental firing' while cleaning weapon in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jun 14 (PTI) An ex-army man was killed when his double-barreled gun went off while he was cleaning it on Friday afternoon, police said.

Naresh Kumar, 48, was a resident of Pathredi village in Gurugram's Bilaspur and was working as a security guard at a private company, police said.

The incident took place at his house around 2.30 pm when he was cleaning his double-barreled gun in a room. While cleaning, it went off and the bullet him him in the neck, police said.

He died on the spot, they said.

Upon hearing the gunshot, the family members reached the room and found that the gun was leaning towards his throat and he was bleeding profusely, police said.

The police reached the spot and took custody of the gun and the body.

"A report has been lodged and the body will be handed over to the family after the postmortem", said inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO of Bilaspur police station. PTI COR HIG HIG