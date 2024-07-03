Ex-Assam Cong leader Romen Chandra Borthakur joins AAP in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Former Assam Congress leader Romen Chandra Borthakur joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Wednesday.

He was welcomed into the party fold by Delhi cabinet minister Atishi.

"He was associated with the Congress for a long time and has even contested the 2021 polls against (Assam Chief Minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma in 2021. He has raised his voice against Sarma's corruption," Atishi said.

Borthakur had lost to Sarma from Jalukbari in Assam. He resigned the primary membership of the party earlier this year. PTI SLB TIR TIR