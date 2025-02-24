Ex-Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal apologises for 'sexist' remarks against MLA's wife

Guwahati, Feb 24 (PTI) Former MP and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Monday apologised for his purported sexist remarks against the wife of an Assam MLA.

He maintained that his intention was not to hurt anyone and he had the highest regard for women.

Ajmal, during an interaction with reporters on Sunday, was asked for his comments on the controversy surrounding the appointment of Geetashri Tamuly, the wife of Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, as a faculty member of a Guwahati college some years ago.

The 69-year-old former MP had reportedly said that he won't be commenting on Tamuly as she is an "old woman", and although he is elderly, he considers himself young and would have given his remarks had the issue concerned a "young woman".

The matter snowballed into a controversy with members of Raijor Dal, the political party headed by Gogoi, filing at least two police complaints against Ajmal on Monday.

The party's women's wing, Jatiya Nari Bahini, filed a complaint with Bongaigaon police station.

The general secretary of the women's wing of the party demanded immediate and strict action against the politician for his remarks.

The party's youth wing, Jatiya Yuba Bahini, also filed a complaint with Noonmati police station in Guwahati, demanding action against Ajmal.

They maintained that the remarks were not only an insult to Tamuly, but degrades women in general.

Ajmal, in a video message, apologised for the remarks, claiming that it was not his intention to hurt or insult anyone.

He maintained that he holds the highest regard for women, and alleged that his words were twisted by a section of media to create a controversy.

"I am not ashamed to say that I am sorry if I have hurt anyone. It was not my intention. And if unknowingly I have hurt anyone, I am ready to apologise over and over again," the former MP added.

The controversy over Tamuly's appointment had erupted after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had indicated in the state assembly last week that she had got her job by depriving more deserving candidates. PTI SSG SSG ACD