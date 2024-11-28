Ex-bank employee loses Rs 3.57 cr after imposter threatens him on video call

Thane, Nov 28 (PTI) A 74-year-old retired bank employee in Maharashtra's Thane district has been duped of Rs 3.57 crore after being threatened by a fraudster posing as a policeman on a video call, an official said on Thursday.

The victim, resident of Ulhasnagar area, recently received a WhatsApp video call from a person who made him talk to another person claiming to be a policeman.

The imposter threatened the victim and made him transfer a sum of Rs 3.57 crore into different bank accounts, the official from Central police station said.

The FIR did not specify what threats were issued to the victim.

Based on a complaint by the victim, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR against the unidentified fraudster under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said. PTI COR GK