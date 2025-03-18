Ex-Bengal BJP president Dillip Ghosh meets LoP Adhikari, party MLAs

Kolkata, Mar 18 (PTI) Former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday met Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and other party MLAs at the state assembly here.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the impending election for a new state president of the BJP in West Bengal.

Adhikari and Ghosh also interacted with BJP MLAs in the former’s chamber in the assembly.

The election for a new state president of the saffron party is likely to commence soon after the central leadership gives a go ahead, incumbent Sukanta Majumdar had told reporters on Monday.

Ghosh, also a former MP, had lost from the Asansol constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.