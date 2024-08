Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee died on Thursday at his Kolkata home, CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim said.

He was suffering from old age-related ailments.

Bhattacharjee was 80 and is survived by his wife Mira and daughter Suchetana.

The CPI(M) leader was the chief minister of the state from 2000 to 2011. PTI AMR NN