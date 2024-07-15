Ex-Bengal FM Amit Mitra tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) Former West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra was hospitalised on Monday after he tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

The septuagenarian is being treated at an isolated intensive care unit, he said.

"Mr Mitra was hospitalised this afternoon after he tested positive for COVID-19 as well as influenza. He has several comorbidities, but he is stable. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition," the official told PTI.

The economist, who is currently the principal chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been keeping unwell for some time. PTI SCH RBT