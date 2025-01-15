Ex-Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick granted bail in ration case, TMC hails court's decision

Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) A PMLA court here on Wednesday granted bail to former West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Advertisment

The ruling TMC welcomed the court's decision, while the opposition BJP said there is nothing to rejoice as Mallick has not been acquitted yet.

The court directed Mallick to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh and a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

Mallick, who held the Food and Supplies portfolio in the West Bengal government from 2011 to 2021, was arrested on October 27, 2023, from his Salt Lake residence by the ED for his alleged involvement in irregularities in the public distribution system (PDS).

Advertisment

At the time of his arrest, Mallick was serving as the state's Forest Minister.

Special judge Prasanta Mukhopadhyay of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court granted bail to Mallick.

Mallick's lawyers sought bail on the grounds that he had been in custody for over 14 months and had cooperated with the investigation, arguing that further custodial interrogation was unnecessary.

Advertisment

The ED opposed the bail plea, citing the seriousness of the charges and expressing concerns over possible tampering with evidence.

The central agency had filed a charge sheet against Mallick and co-accused Bakibur Rahaman on December 12, 2023, 46 days after the former minister's arrest.

Rahaman, along with former Bongaon Municipality chairman Shankar Adya, had been granted bail earlier in August 2024 by the PMLA court.

Advertisment

The ED has alleged that Mallick had links with Rahaman and Adya in connection with the alleged scam, accusing him of misusing his ministerial position to favour certain entities, leading to financial losses to the exchequer.

Mallick walked out of the Presidency Correctional Home on Wednesday evening, wearing a green kurta, white pyjama, and a black cap. He stepped out around 5:30 PM, accompanied by his daughter, Priyadarshini Mallick, and his legal team.

Following the court's directives, he avoided addressing the media or engaging with his supporters.

Advertisment

A large number of his supporters had gathered outside the correctional home and his residence in Salt Lake to welcome him.

Despite the chants, garlands, and enthusiasm of his followers, Mallick entered his home quietly, refraining from making any public statement.

The former minister's arrest had sparked political controversy, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) accusing central agencies of targeting opposition leaders under the BJP-led central government's directive.

Advertisment

The TMC has consistently denied the allegations of corruption, labelling them politically motivated. Mallick has also denied the charges, asserting that he acted in accordance with government rules and procedures during his tenure.

"We welcome the court's decision as the arrest was vendetta politics. It is now the responsibility of the ED or CBI to prove the allegations, which we doubt very much," said TMC state vice president Jaiprakash Majumdar.

The court's decision to grant bail has brought some relief to the TMC camp, which has been under scrutiny over corruption allegations against its leaders.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, remarked that bail is not a cause for celebration, as Mallick has not been proven innocent.

"In the legal process, getting bail is a natural phenomenon. But he has not been acquitted. He has already been in prison for nearly 14 months. His property has been seized by the ED. So, let the legal process proceed. Those who have indulged in corruption cannot escape the law," Adhikari said.

The alleged PDS scam is part of the ED's broader investigation into financial irregularities in West Bengal. Further hearings in the case are scheduled for next month. PTI AMR PNT NN