Ex-Bhavnagar mayor Nimuben Bambhaniya sworn in as minister of state

Ahmedabad, Jun 9 (PTI) Nimuben Bambhaniya, one of the three women candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, has been inducted into the Union cabinet as a minister of state.

The 57-year-old defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Umesh Makwana by a huge margin of 4.55 lakh votes in the Bhavnagar constituency.

She served as the mayor of Bhavnagar for two terms between 2009-10 and 2015-18 and was the vice president of the BJP Mahila Morcha's state unit between 2013 and 2021.

A former teacher, Bambhaniya joined the BJP in 2004 and entered electoral politics by contesting and winning the civic polls for three terms.

She hails from the OBC Koli community. Her husband runs a school in Bhavnagar.