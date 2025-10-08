Ex-Bihar minister Murari Prasad Gautam resigns as MLA ahead of assembly elections

Patna, Oct 8 (PTI) Former Bihar Minister Murari Prasad Gautam on Wednesday resigned as MLA ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Speculations are rife that he may join the BJP.

According to a notification issued by the Bihar Assembly secretariat, "The reserved Chenari assembly seat (in Rohtas district) has fallen on account of Gautam tendering his resignation".

"There is no specific reason behind my resignation from the membership of the assembly. I just resigned," Gautam told PTI.

He was elected to the assembly on Congress ticket.

Gautam was a minister in the Nitish Kumar government when the Mahagathbandhan was in power in the state. He started sitting with treasury bench members after the JD(U) returned to the NDA.

Following this, the Congress demanded his disqualification from the assembly. Petition seeking his disqualification is pending before before Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav.

Elections to the assembly will be held on November 6 and 11. Votes will be counted on November 14. PTI NAC PKD NN