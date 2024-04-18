Ex-BJD MLA Sipra Mallick joins Cong, Odisha ruling party inducts actor Varsha

Bhubaneswar, Apr 18 (PTI) Amidst the ongoing trend of switching parties ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha, former BJD MLA from Kendrapada Sipra Mallick joined the Congress, while Odia actor Varsha Priyadarshini joined the ruling regional party.

Mallick was elected to the assembly from Kendrapara in 2009, but was denied party ticket in 2014 and 2019. Though she had filed nomination as an Independent in 2019, she later withdrew it and supported the regional party.

However, she decided to quit the party after getting indication that the BJD was likely to field Congress turncoat and former MLA Ganeswar Behera from the seat.

Daughter of former Odisha minister Late Prahallad Mallick, Sipra joined the grand old party in the presence of senior Congress leaders, including former OPCC president Prasad Harichandan on Thursday.

Sipra said it is an important day for her as she is set to start a new journey with the national party of which her late father was a member.

Actor Varsha Priyadarshini joined the BJD in presence of Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra. She was inducted into the party almost three weeks after her ex-husband and sitting Kendrapada MP Anubhav Mohanty quit the BJD to join the BJP.

Stating that Varsha is a great fan of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Patra said, "She has been working for women empowerment, especially by creating awareness on menstrual hygiene. She had also helped women rebuild their lives during the COVID pandemic." Varsha said she felt honoured being part of Patnaik’s party. "Sir (Patnaik) is a great gentleman who never speaks ill about anyone," the actor said, adding that she would function as a disciplined worker. PTI AAM AAM MNB