Ex-BJP leader Eknath Khadse meets Amit Shah

Mumbai, June 21 (PTI) Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Friday met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

He was accompanied by newly appointed Union minister and his daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse.

The veteran leader from Maharashtra who is currently with the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar told PTI that it was a courtesy call.

"Raksha Khadse has been made Union minister of state for sports. So we went to thank Amit Shah for it," he said, adding that politics was not discussed in the five-minute meeting.

Raksha, a BJP leader, won from the Raver Lok Sabha seat for the third time in the recently held elections.

Asked about his re-entry into the BJP which is awaited for the last few months, Eknath Khadse said," Let's wait." He was associated with the BJP for more than four decades before joining the Nationalist Congress Party in 2020 and becoming a member of the state legislative council.

Earlier this year Khadse announced that he was going back to the BJP, but he is yet to join the saffron party formally. PTI MR KRK