Ex-BJP MLA 'advocates' violence against those spitting and mixing of urine in eatables

Muzaffarnagar(UP), Sep 26 (PTI) Former BJP MLA Vikram Saini, known for his provocative remarks, has courted controversy by advocating violence against people accused of spitting or urinating in food, by passing police.

"Break the hands and legs of such individuals" Saini told reporters on Wednesday at the collectorate, a video of which has been widely circulated on social media.

"If someone is spitting or urinating in food, strict action should be taken against them. Their hands and legs should be broken and they should be put in jail because they are corrupting the faith," Saini said when sked about recent incidents where shopkeepers were allegedly seen spitting over rotis.

Earlier this month, police arrested two men in Ghaziabad for allegedly mixing urine in fruit juice.

Saini welcomed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's decision to mandate the display of shop owners' names, aiming to deter similar incidents.

Taking cognizance of incidents of spitting and mixing of urine in eatables in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed that the name and address of operators, proprietors and managers should be mandatorily displayed at all food centres.

Saini was disqualified from his MLA seat last year due to a conviction related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.