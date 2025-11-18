Ex-BJP MLA, former civic chiefs booked for 'grabbing' widow's property in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) Seven people, including a former BJP MLA from Chail and three former chairpersons of Bharwari Nagar Palika Parishad, have been booked for allegedly forging documents and attempting to illegally take possession of a widow's house, police said on Tuesday.

The FIR, registered on Monday on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, followed a complaint submitted by 73-year-old Rajdulari, who personally approached him with her grievance, officials said.

The woman had met Adityanath in Lucknow last week, after which he directed officials to take immediate action on the matter.

In her complaint, Rajdulari alleged that after her husband Umashankar Kesarwani died in 2004, some former civic officials conspired to prepare forged documents showing her husband's death as having occurred 30 years earlier, enabling the transfer of her property — located in a busy market area — to other individuals without her knowledge.

She further alleged that despite filing RTI applications, no information was provided due to the alleged influence of the accused. She and her family were threatened with dire consequences, forcing them to relocate to Prayagraj, she added.

The FIR names former MLA Sanjay Kumar Gupta, former Bharwari nagar panchayat chairpersons Kailash Chand Kesarwani and Sunita Kesarwani, and four others under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the police said.

Gupta, however, denied the allegations, calling the case "politically motivated". He claimed he did not know the complainant and said the dispute appeared to be an internal family matter. He added that he would file a defamation suit.

Kailash Chand Kesarwani also termed the case an attempt to malign his image, asserting that neither he nor his wife, a former chairperson from 1995 to 2000, had any connection with the alleged incident. He said a fair probe would bring out the truth.