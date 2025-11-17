Ex-BJP MLA's son, cop booked for 'assaulting' man in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Nov 17 (PTI) The son of former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion' and a constable have been booked for assaulting and threatening to kill a man here, police said on Monday.

Police lodged a case against Divya Pratap Singh, the ex-legislator's son and Rajesh Singh, a constable posted in Haridwar, under relevant sections of BNS.

A man, R Yashovardhan, lodged a complaint that while he was driving his car from Dilaram Chowk towards Sai Temple on Friday night, two SUVs tried to overtake him near Pacific Mall, but were unable to find space.

He was then forced to stop his car, and then, the two men allegedly abused and assaulted him and threatened to kill him, the complainant said. One of the men was wearing a Uttarakhand Police uniform, he alleged.

Police identified the men in the car as Divya Pratap Singh and Rajesh Singh, a constable posted in Haridwar. The policeman has been suspended and vehicles used by the accused have been seized, they said.

Police said that based on CCTV footage and other evidence, charges under the Arms Act and other sections of the BNS have been added to the case.

As he is out of town, Divya Pratap Singh was sent a summoning notice to record his statement within three days, police said. A report has been sent to the Haridwar District Magistrate to revoke Singh's arms licence, they said.

Divya Pratap Singh's father, Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion', has previously served as the MLA from Khanpur in Haridwar district.

Manveer Singh Chauhan, media in-charge of the BJP's state unit, said that if a crime has been committed, "punishment commensurate with the crime will be given". The BJP has always had a no leniency policy towards crime, the party said. PTI DPT RHL SKY SKY