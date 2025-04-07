Ex-BJP MP denied entry into Lord Ram temple sanctum in Wardha for not wearing dhoti

Wardha (Maharashtra), Apr 7 (PTI) Former BJP MP Ramdas Tadas has alleged that he was denied entry into the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Ram's temple on Ram Navami for not wearing pooja dhoti.

Tadas told reporters that the trustee-cum-priest of the temple in Devli area in Wardha district stopped him citing a "rule" that only men wearing sovale (dhoti for rituals) are allowed to go near the idol.

"I visited the temple on Sunday to take darshan of Lord Ram with my wife and some supporters. I told the trustee that I had been visiting this temple for decades. But he stopped me citing a sovale (dhoti) rule," the former MP said.

Tadas said the priest's decision led to heated arguments between his supporters and the temple trustee.

The BJP leader claimed he had been performing rituals at this temple for the past 40 years, but never faced such restrictions.

Meanwhile, the president of the temple trust said Tadas was denied entry into the garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) considering the security of the idol.

"The priest did not allow entry to anyone into the sanctum sanctorum to ensure the safety of the temple's ornaments and idol," he said. PTI COR CLS NSK