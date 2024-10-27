EX-BJP MP Raosaheb Danve's daughter joins Shinde Sena ahead of polls

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Former Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve's daughter Sanjana Jadhav on Sunday joined CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena ahead of the November 20 assembly elections.

She is likely to be fielded from the Kannad assembly segment in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

With just two days left for the filing of nominations, former MP Rajendra Gavit and Vilas Tare also crossed over to Shiv Sena. Gavit had sided with Shinde when he rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in June 2022.

Gavit has been fielded from the Palghar assembly constituency by Shiv Sena which announced a list of 20 nominees on Sunday.

These leaders were welcomed into the Sena fold by Shinde and former MLC Ravindra Phatak.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. PTI ND NSK