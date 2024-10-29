Ex-BJP MP Sudhakar Shrangare joins Congress in Latur

Latur, Oct 29 (PTI) In a jolt to the BJP, former Lok Sabha MP Sudhakar Shrangare joined the Congress in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday ahead of the state assembly election.

In a message on social media, Shrangare said he was committed to public welfare and prioritising Latur's development.

He said decision to join the Congress was motivated by his faith in the party's vision for a progressive future.

Shrangare was inducted into the party in the presence of Congress leaders, former ministers Dileeprao Deshmukh and Amit Deshmukh.

His move is likely to impact the BJP's voter base in Latur, especially at the grassroots.

Shrangare emerged victorious for the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but lost to the Congress's Dr Shivajirao Kalge in the 2024 general elections.

Polls for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23. PTI COR ARU