Ex-BJP MP takes back blanket from Muslim woman after asking her religion in Tonk; triggers row

Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) Former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria kicked up a row during a blanket distribution event at Rajasthan's Tonk, when he allegedly took back a blanket given to a Muslim woman after asking her religion.

The Congress condemned his action, saying religious discrimination is a violation of constitutional rights. Several Congress leaders shared a video of the incident in which Jaunpuria is seen purportedly saying that those who abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi have no right to take the blanket.

The incident took place at a temple premises in Kareda village of Niwai tehsil on Sunday afternoon, when the former MP had gone to invite people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Ajmer on February 28.

According to locals, blankets were initially handed out to women present at the event, but it was later taken back from a Muslim woman.

A video clip of the event shows Jaunapuria purportedly saying that those who abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi have no right to take the blanket. He also said that the programme was his personal initiative and not linked to any government scheme.

Meanwhile, a Youth Congress leader went to the village and distributed blankets to Muslim women, and accused the BJP of doing politics of division. Villagers, along with Congress workers, also held a protest on Monday.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tikaram Jully, alleged discrimination and condemned the act. "A former MP asking a poor woman her religion and then taking back the blanket is highly condemnable," Jully said.

Congress MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Harish Chandra Meena said that the treatment meted out to Muslim women by the former MP was the result of a "disruptive" mindset that destroys the social fabric of this country.

"Giving blankets to poor and helpless women, then asking their names and taking them back based on their religion, this is a deeply shameful and inhumane act," he said.

"Politics is a medium of service, not of insult and discrimination. The public elects representatives so that they treat every class, every religion and every needy person equally, and not to mock anyone's poverty and helplessness," he added.

Meena asked whether the prime minister told the former MP that no one should help those who do not vote for Prime Minister Modi or his party.

"If so, then the government should also stop the various schemes for the welfare of minorities. I strongly condemn this incident and want to make it clear that the politics of hatred and discrimination will never be tolerated on the land of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur," he said.

Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot said that discrimination based on religion and caste is not only morally wrong but also a violation of constitutional rights.

"The BJP and RSS’s interpretation of humane perspectives and sensibilities reflects hatred rather than compassion. Denying a poor, needy woman a blanket and insulting her is highly condemnable and unfortunate," Pilot said.

Youth Congress leader Vikram Chaudhary visited Kareda village and distributed blankets to Muslim women, accusing the former MP of attempting to disturb communal brotherhood.

"The insult you have done to a particular religion with your petty mentality is an insult to the self-respecting people of the entire Tonk district and not an insult to any religion," he said.

"We have all been living here with such brotherhood for the past many generations. Take away your blankets, we do not want them. It was a matter of self-respect; we cannot forget the insult you did by giving blankets and taking them back," he said. Chaudhary said the petty mentality of dividing people into Hindus and Muslims is the mentality of the BJP.

On Monday, villagers and Congress workers gathered and staged a protest while raising slogans. During the protest, an effigy of Jaunapuria was burnt.

The demonstration was led by former Congress Block President of Niwai, Rajesh Chaudhary. "The insult to the women of his village would not be tolerated," he said. PTI SDA OZ OZ