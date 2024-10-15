EX-BJP MP's nephew jumps to death from Mumbai building: Police

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) The 21-year-old nephew of a former BJP MP allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the sixth floor of his residential building in Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sagar Ramkumar Gupta, was the nephew of ex-BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta from Uttar Pradesh, an Andheri police station officer said.

Sagar, an engineering student, was a resident of the seventh floor of the Hari Darshan building situated in Ambujwadi area of Andheri (East).

"Sagar returned home after attending the college in the afternoon. He didn't speak to any of his family members and straightway went to the sixth floor and jumped from the duct area. His body was spotted by some passersby who alerted the police. Sagar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission," a police official said.

No suicide note was found on Sagar, he said, adding that police have registered an Accidental Death Report.

"The deceased was a nephew of former BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta from Uttar Pradesh. Police will enquire with Sagar Gupta's friends in the college to understand if he was depressed and the possible trigger behind the extreme step," said Andheri police station senior inspector Umesh Machindar. PTI ZA NSK