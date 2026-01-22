Ex-BMC chief Chahal to head Mumbai Police Housing Project with MoS status

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Senior IAS officer and former BMC commissioner I S Chahal has been appointed chairman of the Maharashtra government's Mumbai Police Housing Township Project, a post carrying the Minister of State status.

Chahal, who is currently Additional Chief Secretary (Home), will take charge after his superannuation at the end of this month, according to a government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday.

The former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner last year missed out in the race to become the chief secretary to his batchmate Rajesh Aggarwal.

The Mumbai Police Housing Township Project is an initiative to provide quality residential accommodation to the security personnel and their families, ensuring improved living conditions and welfare of the police force.

The project involves large-scale planning, land acquisition, coordination with multiple government agencies, infrastructure development, financial management, and time-bound execution, requiring high-level administrative experience and expertise.

The government considers it expedient and necessary to appoint a senior retired officer of proven administrative competence to provide strategic leadership, oversight, and coordination for the successful and timely implementation of the said project, the GR stated.

ACS Iqbal Singh Chahal possesses extensive experience in administration, project management, coordination with central and state agencies, and has an impeccable record of public service spanning over 36 years, it noted.

Chahal is retiring from service on January 31. "He is hereby appointed as Chairman, Mumbai Police Housing Township Project after his retirement by superannuation with effect from February 1, 2026," it added.

The appointment shall be in the rank and status equivalent to that of a Minister of State (MoS) in the Government of Maharashtra, according to the GR.

Apart from serving as the BMC commissioner during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chahal had also held a position in the chief minister's office. PTI PR GK