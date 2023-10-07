Ex-BMC corporator couple joins CM Eknath Shinde camp

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) A former corporator couple belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena in Mumbai joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp on Saturday.

Advertisment

The two ex-corporators are Vinaya Sawant and her husband Vishnu Sawant.

Vinaya Sawant was corporator from 2017 to 2022.

Shinde said 36 corporators of the Thackeray camp have joined the ruling Shiv Sena so far.

Advertisment

The chief minister said members of the rival camp are joining his group because of the work done by his government in areas ranging from roads to health.

In the 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the Shiv Sena (undivided) won 84 out of 227 seats while the BJP bagged 82. Both parties were in power in the state government at that time.

The Shiv Sena eventually got the Mayor’s post with the outside support of the BJP.

In two years after 2017, the Sena inducted 7 corporators of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to bolster its strength. PTI PR NSK