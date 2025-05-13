Ex-BMC corporator Tejasvee Ghosalkar quits Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) Former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporator Tejasvee Ghosalkar has quit the Shiv Sena (UBT) over personal reasons.

Ghosalkar reportedly expressed her displeasure over the functioning of the party at the local level.

Udesh Patekar, Sena (UBT) vibhag pramukh, said Ghosalkar did not specify any reason behind her resignation.

Ghosalkar, who heads the women's wing of Sena (UBT) in the Dahisar assembly constituency in north Mumbai, is the daughter-in-law of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar.

Her husband, Abhishek Ghosalkar, was shot dead in early 2024 during a Facebook Live allegedly by local resident Morris Noronha. Abhishek was also a former corporator of the BMC.

The Ghosalkars have had a long association with the Thackerays.

A party functionary said the Thackerays reached out to Tejasvee to reconsider her decision.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, his son and former minister Aaditya, his wife Rashmi Thackeray had attended Abhishek's funeral, signifying the close association with the family. PTI PR NSK