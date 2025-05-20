Ex-bodyguard of slain Milind Teltumbde lays down arms

Gondia, May 20 (PTI) Hardcore Naxalite Devsu alias Deva Raja Sodi, who worked as a bodyguard of slain CPI (Maoist) Central Committee member Milind Teltumbde, has surrendered before officials in Gondia district of Maharashtra.

Sodi, 24, a resident of Chitingpara in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, was involved in several Naxal incidents against the police.

He joined the Naxal movement in 2017 in Pamed P L 9 and later went to the MMC Zone of the outlaws. Later, he was appointed as the bodyguard to MMC Zone in charge Milind alias Deepak Teltumbde, who was killed in a police encounter along with 26 Naxals in 2021 in Gadchiroli district, officials said.

"Sodi cited disillusionment with the Naxal movement and expressed his desire to help his family. He said top brass is using funds for themselves," an official said.

He surrendered on May 19 in the presence of district collector Prajit Nair and senior police officers. PTI COR NSK