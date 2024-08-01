Ex-BRS MP Vinod Kumar urges Centre to address inconvenience to customers of small banks

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (PTI) Former BRS MP B Vinod Kumar on Thursday urged the Centre to take steps to address the issue of customers of around 300 small-sized banks across the country not being able to access payments services like cash withdrawal at ATMs due to a ransomware attack at a technology service provider (TSP).

In a statement, Vinod Kumar, former BRS Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar in Telangana, said the Union Government should take quick steps to address the issue.

Customers of around 300 small-sized lenders across the country have not been able to access payments services like withdrawing cash at ATMs or using UPI due to a ransomware attack at technology service provider (TSP) C-Edge Technologies.

The impact was felt by customers of cooperative banks and regional rural banks which depend on C-Edge, a joint venture between SBI and TCS, officials said on Wednesday, adding that other banking services were functioning normally. PTI SJR SJR ROH