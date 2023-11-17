Ex-bureaucrat Suresh Mahapatra appointed chief advisor to Odisha CMO

Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday appointed former bureaucrat Suresh Chandra Mahapatra as the chief advisor to the chief minister’s office (CMO), an official notification said.

Mahapatra, who became the chairperson of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) following his retirement as chief secretary, had requested to relinquish the present post from Friday.

R Balakrishnan, also a retired IAS officer, who is at present the chief advisor to the CMO and ‘Special Initiatives’ (one of the technology-led transformative initiatives under 5T), will be relieved from his charge of the CMO, the notification said. PTI AAM RBT