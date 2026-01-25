Ex-bus conductor, nonagenarian musician among 45 awarded Padma Shri in ‘unsung heroes’ category

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) A former bus conductor who set up the world's largest free-access library, a paediatrician who formed Asia's first human milk bank, and a 90-year old rare musical instrument player were among 45 individuals from across India chosen for the Padma Shri award in the ‘unsung heroes’ category on the occasion of Republic Day, sources said on Sunday.

Anke Gowda, once a bus conductor, set up the world's largest free-access library, ‘Pustak Mane’, comprising more than two million books in 20 languages along with rare manuscripts.

The 75-year-old bibliophile from Haralahalli village near Mysuru in Karnataka has been chosen for the Padma Shri for his unique effort to empower learners across India.

Joining him will be Armida Fernandes, the Mumbai-based paediatrician who set up Asia'a first human milk bank, improving the survival prospects of infants, Bundeli war art trainer Bhagwandas Raikwar from Madhya Pradesh, Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a 90-year old tribal Tarpa player – a musical instrument made of bottle gourd and bamboo – from Maharashtra, and distinguished social worker from Jammu and Kashmir, Brij Lal Bhat, among others.

Continuing with the principle of celebrating ordinary Indians making extraordinary contributions, this year’s Padma awards recognise a wide spectrum of unsung heroes from across the length and breadth of India, the sources said.

From preserving indigenous heritage and promoting national integration in the border states to promoting tribal languages and indigenous martial arts, dying arts and weaves to safeguarding the nation’s ecological wealth and championing ‘swachta’ – this set of awardees truly epitomises everyday Indians silently going about their everyday lives, in service of the country, they said.

The list also includes Budri Thati, who set up schools in the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh; Charan Hembram, a Santhali author-composer from Odisha; Chiranji Lal Yadav from Moradabad, an expert in intricate brass engraving work; Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya, an exponent of ‘Maanbhatt’, a traditional Gujarati performing art form; and Hyderabad geneticist Kumarasamy Thangharaj, who traced human migration from Africa to India.

Each has overcome tremendous personal hardships and tragedies to not just excel in their chosen fields, but go further on to serve society at large, the sources said.

These include individuals from marginalised and Dalit communities, primitive tribes and those from remote and difficult terrains, they said.

These are people who have dedicated their entire lifetimes in service of the disabled, women, children, Dalits and tribals – working to promote healthcare, education, livelihood, sanitation, sustainability, etc.

Puducherry’s K Pajanivel has been awarded the Padma Shri for nurturing Silambam, an ancient Tamil weapon-based martial art, while senior journalist Kailash Chandra Pant, who has been working for over 60 years to propagate Hindi across India, has been awarded in the literature and education category.

Khem Raj Sundriyal from Haryana has been chosen for preserving and teaching the tapestry and Jamdani weaving technique to thousands of artisans from Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Sundriyal also revived the Panipat 'khes' with new designs and introduced polyester yarn in handlooms.