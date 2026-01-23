Ex-CEC Quraishi bats for 'mixed electoral system' in India to ensure proper representation

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) Former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi on Friday suggested that India should "seriously consider" a mixed electoral system under which each voter gets two votes -- one for "my candidate" and one for "my party" -- retaining all existing 543 constituencies and adding proportional list seats to raise the total number to over 800.

Quraishi said what made him consider this idea is the 2014 result and a single statistic from Uttar Pradesh, where the Bahujan Samaj Party secured approximately 20 per cent of the votes cast in the state but won zero seats.

"Think what this means. Millions of voters -- Dalits, OBCs, minorities -- queued at polling stations, pressed the button next to their chosen symbol, and went home believing they had exercised their democratic right and ensured their voice in Parliament," he said.

"They had indeed exercised their democratic right. Legally and procedurally, everything was correct. But the arithmetic of first-past-the-post (FPTP) meant that one-fifth of UP's electorate, their collective voice would have no presence in Parliament whatsoever," Quraishi said at a memorial lecture honouring V Shankar Aiyar, the father of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar.

This is not a bug, but how the system is designed, the former CEC said.

He explained that under a mixed system, each voter gets two votes -- one for "my candidate in my area" and one for "my party" nationally or regionally.

"Parliament will have two types of seats: constituency seats filled by FPTP winners, and list seats allocated to parties so their total share of parliament matches their share of the party vote," he said.

If a party wins 40 per cent of the 'party vote' but only 30 per cent of the constituency seats, it would get extra list seats to reach 40 per cent overall, Quraishi said, adding that the list seats top up each party's representation so their final seat count matches their vote share.

"What are the lists? Seats would be allocated to parties proportionally based on their vote share, and candidates would be elected sequentially from each party's list according to their position (in closed lists) or voter preference (in open lists). No party with substantial support would end up with zero representation," he said.

For years, these seemed intellectually interesting but practically distant experiments for small, homogeneous countries, he said.

"But as India's politics fragmented and FPTP began producing grotesque distortions, the mixed model started to look more relevant," he said.

"What I've come to believe -- and recorded in the third reprint of my book -- is that India should seriously consider a mixed electoral system adapted for our realities." Explaining the model he is proposing, Quraishi said the existing 543 FPTP constituencies should be retained exactly as they are, while proportional list seats should be added on top -- like 268 additional seats, raising the total to 811.

"The new Parliament chamber has a capacity for 888 members, providing ample room. Each voter gets two votes: one for their local constituency candidate by FPTP, one for a party," he said.

"Consider how this solves the 2014 problem. A party that receives 20 per cent of the votes in a state but wins no seats would be entitled to roughly 20 per cent of that state's total seats. The list seats would bring their representation in line with their actual support," he said.

A middle path could be at least half of their vote share, so that the winning party does not feel threatened, Quraishi added. "Thus, a party with strong support but inefficient geographic distribution would no longer be wiped out." "The principle becomes: every vote should count, not only those in the winning column. To maintain federal balance, list seats would be allocated at the state level, not from a single national list," he said.

"Party lists could be designed with clear rules: mandatory provisions for women. There could be reservations within reservations for SCs, STs, OBCs, reflecting their population share," he said.

To avoid excessive fragmentation, a threshold would be essential -- for example, a party must secure at least four to five per cent of state votes to be eligible for list seats, he said, adding this would discourage fringe parties while allowing representation for serious smaller parties.

Noting that some worry that a two-vote system will confuse voters, Quraishi said this argument is patronising and empirically weak, as Sri Lankan and Nepali voters have faced no such problem.

"The Indian voter has repeatedly shown remarkable flexibility: they distinguish between Lok Sabha and Assembly polls held simultaneously; they vote differently in national and state elections; they have adapted to EVMs and VVPATs. Giving them two votes -- one for a local candidate, one for a party -- is well within their capacity," he said.

In his address, Quraishi also delved into the question of delimitation, saying one solution to the North-South impasse is to expand the House rather than reallocate seats.

"Instead of: UP gains 55 seats, Tamil Nadu loses 9 seats, we could have the situation where UP gains 55 seats, Tamil Nadu gains 3 seats -- total House expands to 800. This softens the political pain. Southern states don't lose absolute numbers, but a proportional share. Northern states get their democratic due," he said.

Batting for the implementation of women's reservation, Quraishi said if Parliament adopts a mixed electoral system, adding about 270 proportional list seats with mandatory inclusion quotas, women's reservation would become operational in 2029.

"No decade-long wait. No displacement of incumbents," he added. PTI ASK NSD NSD