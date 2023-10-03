Ex-chairman of VVMC standing committee gets extortion threat for Rs 1 cr; one booked

Palghar, Oct 3 (PTI) An offence has been registered against a man for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 1 crore from the former chairman of the standing committee of the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Palghar, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Monday registered an offence under section 385 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code against Kishore Ambavkar for allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore from Prashant Raut, an official said.

The complainant has claimed that he received calls from the accused between May and September 2023, he said.

The accused allegedly stated that he had tipped off the Income Tax department about the complainant and demanded Rs 1 crore, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far. PTI COR ARU