O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK snaps ties with NDA in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK Cadres Rights Retrieval Committee on Thursday walked out of the BJP-led NDA coalition.

Panruti S Ramachandran, a veteran leader and advisor to the Committee announced the decision.

Speaking to reporters, Ramachandran, flanked by Panneerselvam and panel leaders said: "Hereafter the Committee will not be a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)."

On behalf of the Committee, its chief, Panneerselvam will tour several parts of the state and it has been resolved to decide on the question of alliance in future according to the circumstances, he added.