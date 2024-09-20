Ex-chief priest of Tirumala temple expresses anguish over 'adulteration' in 'prasadam' ingredients

Hyderabad, Sep 20 (PTI) Former chief priest of Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala Tirupati, Ramana Deekshitulu, on Friday expressed anguish over the reports of adulteration in making the sacred 'laddu prasadam' of the temple.

He claimed that he had taken the alleged deficiencies in the quality of 'prasadam' to the notice of the Executive Officer and TTD Board chairman but in vain.

He urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take corrective measures to address the situation.

In a video message, he said the CM should give opportunity to those who have unflinching devotion to Lord Venkateswara and faith in the 'agama shastra' and traditions to serve in Tirumala.

He said a proper investigation should be conducted into the adulteration of ghee and action taken.

Ramana Deekshitulu claimed that he was troubled and cases were foisted against him for taking issues like inferior quality in 'prasadam' to the notice of officials and the then chairman.

He said certain purification measures have been suggested if any 'apacharam' (impropriety) happens in Tirumala (the abode of Lord Venkateswara).

The advice of 'agama shastras' experts should be taken in this regard, he added. PTI SJR VVK KH