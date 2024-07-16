Ex-chief secretary Manoj Saunik new MahaRERA chairman

Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Former Maharashtra chief secretary Manoj Saunik has been appointed as the chairman of the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), the government said on Tuesday.

Saunik will be able to take the charge only after incumbent MahaRERA chairman Ajoy Mehta retires from the post on September 20.

Saunik is the husband of the current Maharashtra chief secretary, Sujata Saunik.

The MahaRERA was established by the state government for regulation and promotion of real estate sector in the state. PTI ND NSK