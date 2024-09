Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) Former Maharashtra chief secretary Manoj Saunik took charge as the chairman of the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) on Friday, Housing Minister Atul Save said.

Saunik was appointed to the post in July and assumed charge after the retirement of Ajoy Mehta.

He was administered the oath by Save.

Saunik, a 1987 batch IAS officer, is the husband of the current Maharashtra chief secretary, Sujata Saunik. PTI PR ARU