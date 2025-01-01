Ex-chief secretary VB Pathak appointed chief administrator of Sikkim govt day after retirement

Gangtok, Jan 1 (PTI) Former chief secretary Vijay Bhushan Pathak was on Wednesday appointed as the chief administrator-cum-cabinet secretary of the Sikkim government, according to an official order.

Pathak retired on Tuesday as the chief secretary of the Himalayan state after remaining in the post for over two years.

"Shri Vijay Bhushan Pathak, IAS Retd), is hereby appointed as Chief Administrator- cum-Cabinet Secretary, Government of Sikkim with the status of Cabinet Minister w.e.f. 01.01.2025," said the order.

IAS officer Ravindra Telang succeeded Pathak as the new chief secretary of Sikkim. PTI KDK SOM