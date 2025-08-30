Ex-chief wildlife warden faces action for exchange of elephants from Corbett without permission

Rishikesh, Aug 30 (PTI) A former chief wildlife warden (CWW) of Uttarakhand faces action for allegedly exchanging four elephant calves of the Corbett Tiger Reserve with four adult tuskers from a man from Gujarat without waiting for permission from the Centre, officials said on Saturday.

An investigation into the alleged "unlawful" exchange was conducted and a report sent to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who forwarded it to the chief secretary for further action, forest department sources said.

On February 8, 2022, Parag Madhukar Dhakate, without waiting for the Union government's nod, gave his approval to Mahant Jagdish Das of the Radha Krishna Temple in Jamnagar, Gujarat to take away four elephant calves during his tenure as the CWW, they said.

Dhakate’s decision to allow the exchange without informing central government officials was a serious error, Uttarakhand's Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said.

Although, Dhakate sought permission for the transfer, he did not wait for a response from the Centre, which finally turned down the request, the minister said.

The transport permit issued by Dhakate for the elephants clearly stated that Mahant Jagdish Das would update the Gujarat CWW on their status and ensure their safety during transportation.

However, Dhakate's urgency in going through with the exchange of elephants, which are a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 with responsibility for their protection shared between the central and state governments, remains unclear.