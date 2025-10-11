Ex-CISF personnel arrested for `job scam'; `spent money on producing films'

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested a former personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from Delhi for allegedly running a fake job racket, an official said.

Nilesh Kashiram Rathod (38), a resident of Akola district of Maharashtra, had produced two Marathi films with the ill-gotten money, he said. Rathod has cases registered against him in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Akola, Pune and also outside Maharashtra, and is suspected to have cheated people of at least Rs 2.88 crore so far, the official said, adding that the EOW has formed a Special Investigation Team to probe some 60 complaints received against him.

Rathod and his associates allegedly collected sums ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh from young people by promising them jobs in various departments of the state and central government, the official said. They even conducted `medical tests' of candidates, and issued them fake appointment letters.

Rathod had been dismissed from the CISF some years ago and was allegedly running racket since 2022.

Beed resident Santosh Kharpude had recently filed a complaint against him with the EOW.

During the probe, police found that his wife lives in Delhi, following which he was nabbed from Dwarka Mor area of the national capital, the EOW official said, adding that further probe was on. PTI DC KRK