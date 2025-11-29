Ex-CJ of Patna HC Narasimha Reddy visits Constitution Day Photo Exhibition

Hyderabad, Nov 29 (PTI) Former Chief Justice of Patna High Court and Justice L Narasimha Reddy visited a Photo Exhibition on Constitution Day organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) here, in collaboration with the Keshav Memorial Educational Society, on Saturday Justice Reddy was accompanied by Shruti Patil, Additional Director General, CBC.

Justice Reddy viewed the information panels on Constitution Day and Vandemataram @150, appreciating the efforts to present the constitutional themes in an informative manner for students.

Addressing the students of Keshav Memorial College of Law (KMCL), Justice Narasimha Reddy highlighted the significance of the Constitution, calling it the outcome of the remarkable work of the Drafting Committee led by B. R. Ambedkar, an official release said.

He said that the flexibility of the Constitution is its greatest strength, enabling it to adapt to evolving societal needs— whether in technology, justice delivery, administration, or welfare, it said. PTI SJR SJR ROH