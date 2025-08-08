Ex-CJI Chandrachud talks about relevance of Constitution in debut book

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has penned his debut book -- a treatise on the Constitution, exploring its relevance and transformative power.

Publishers Penguin Random House said in "Why the Constitution Matters", to be published at the end of this month, Justice (retd) Chandrachud presents a "compelling case for why the Constitution is not just a legal document, but the very foundation of democracy, justice and equality in India".

The book offers readers a nuanced understanding of the values enshrined in the Constitution, a statement said.

"With clarity and conviction, he makes complex legal concepts accessible to the audience of citizens, showing how constitutional principles impact our lives in practical, everyday ways," it added.

Justice Chandrachud, who was the 50th CJI, superannuated from office on November 8, 2024.

He says his book "attempts to weave together my experiences of law, justice and judging in a career of nearly 25 years on the bench. It is an invocation to every citizen to engage in realising the true potential of the Constitution".

From the right to dissent to free speech, from privacy to gender equality, disability and environmental justice, he delivered several key judgments.

According to Milee Ashwarya, publisher and senior vice president (Adult Publishing Group) at Penguin Random House India, Justice Chandrachud "addresses the core philosophy of our Constitution that is essential in preserving the fabric of our society".